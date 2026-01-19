Nicola Peltz enjoys solo spotlight as Brooklyn wants to mend family ties

Nicola Peltz looked carefree as she shared a sizzling mirror selfie, posing without her husband Brooklyn this time.

It comes after the aspiring chef, 26, was spotted enjoying some 'me time,' interestingly without his wife, as he mingled with Hollywood stars, Tristan Thompson and Teyana Taylor at the opening of Gymkhana at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Friday.

Now, the heiress, 31, appeared to be enjoying her own time while showing off her fit and slender figure in the pale blue top as she posed up a storm for the camera.

It also follows reports that Nicola is 'obsessed' with driving the rift between her husband Brooklyn Beckham, 26, and his family.

The couple have been caught in an ongoing family feud, which has resulted in the aspiring chef missing major family moments throughout the year.

But on Saturday, Daily Mail revealed that Brooklyn is hoping to one day get back in touch with his parents.

The outlet also reported that relations between the Beckhams broke down so completely last summer that at one point, Brooklyn asked his parents to contact him only via their respective lawyers, Schillings and Harbottle & Lewis.