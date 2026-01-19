 
Geo News

James Gunn breaks silence on 'Batman' and 'Wonder Woman' audition rumours

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

James Gunn has finally responded to the online speculations about the Batman and Wonder Woman auditions.

After becoming the CEO of DC Studios, James announced that he will be bringing out his version of Batman and Wonder Woman.

The DC boss announced the film titled The Brave and The Bold last years, based on the caped crusader.

Meanwhile, he further disclosed that a new Wonder Woman movie is also in works and the script is currently being written.

However, rumours are circulating on social media with people asking Gunn if the actors have already auditioned for the Batman later in 2025.

“Hi James, Is it true that actors auditioned for the role of Batman at the end of 2025? I saw this rumour in my feed”, asked one internet user.

The 59-year-old filmmaker dashed down the speculations by responding, “No, All these rumours of Batman and Wonder Woman auditions are false.”

Meanwhile, another one asked James, “Are the Wonder Woman MoT leaks real? I try to avoid leaks unless they come from your mouth but the rumors are getting so loud that it’s becoming hard to ignore for many of us.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy director replied on Threads, “No. We are currently casting a female character in MoT. My only guess is scoopers are taking a stab at guessing that's WW.”

Both the upcoming projects are in their initial stages. Production is yet to begin on the much-awaited films. 

