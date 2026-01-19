 
Dolly Parton misses 80th birthday celebration after health struggles

Dolly Parton’s husband, Carl Dean, passed away in 2023 after nearly six decades of marriage

January 19, 2026

Dolly Parton turned 80 on January 19, but her milestone birthday was marked by concern after she missed a special tribute concert at the Grand Ole Opry.

The Jolene star who has recently canceled several public appearances including a trip to Dollywood last September shared a heartfelt video message instead of attending in person.

“Some of my favourite memories happened right here on stage at the Grand Ole Opry,” she said.

“I wish I could be there in person, but I’ll be sending you all my love, for sure.”

Country music legend’s absence follows a difficult period after the death of her husband Carl Dean and renewed focus on her wellbeing.

In past interviews, she has spoken candidly about health battles, including endometriosis and the toll of extreme dieting in her younger years.

Despite missing the Opry event, Parton’s team reassured fans that she was never formally scheduled to appear.

It emphasized that she continues to follow doctors’ advice to “take it easy.”

"She was never intending to be there and she was never promoted to be there, so she's not pulling out of anything. She was never going," the spokesperson said.

