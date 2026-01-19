 
Mandy Moore celebrates milestone moment after ignoring mom group drama

Mandy Moore makes first public appearance after former pal Ashley Tisdale's essay went viral

January 19, 2026

Mandy Moore stepped out to celebrate the legacy of her famous drama, This Is Us, after avoiding the controversy surrounding her mom group breakup after Ashley Tisdale’s essay went viral.

The 41-year-old actress joined her former costars, Sterling K. Brown and Chris Sullivan, at a live show of their podcast That Was Us.

Moore, Sullivan, and Brown visited their nostalgic memories from the show, answered fans’ questions, and she gave a musical performance as well, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, on Saturday, January 17.

The Candy hitmaker has been in the spotlight since the “toxic” mom group essay went viral, but she has avoided talking about it, focusing instead on her music gigs, as well as personal life as a mom.

During Moore’s recent podcast interview with Cameron Rogers, the Princess Diaries star asserted that her biggest role in life right now is that of a mom.

Despite her silence about the drama, an insider previously told Us Weekly that Moore felt “blindsided” about the essay, along with the other suspected mom group members Hilary Duff and Meghan Trainor.

They maintained that the friends never had an ill intention towards Tisdale and felt “hurt” by the details mentioned in her essay.

