Robert Irwin opens up about love life after 'DWTS' victory

Robert Irwin won season 34 of 'Dancing With the Stars' in November 2025 partnering with professional dancer Witney Carson

Geo News Digital Desk
January 19, 2026

Robert Irwin gave an update on his personal life two months after his victory on Dancing With the Stars.

During a January 19 radio appearance on Australia’s KIIS FM, the conservationist was asked directly about his relationship status.

“On behalf of every single woman under the age of 30, are you single?” the host teased.

The 22-year-old laughed before replying: “Yes, yes.”

While admitting he’s “open to it,” Irwin explained that his busy schedule makes dating complicated.

“…at this point in my life, you sort of gotta let it happen, because I’m so here and there and everywhere and 100 miles per hour,” he said.

“Watch this space. There’s not much to report at the moment.”

The son of late wildlife icon Steve Irwin captured viewers’ hearts during season 34 of DWTS where he partnered with professional dancer Witney Carson.

He has been formerly connected with actress and former DWTS winner Xochitl Gomez though he has kept coy about any romance.

Beyond the dance floor, Irwin has leaned on close friends including Oscar winner Russell Crowe who was a longtime mate of his father.

Crowe tuned in weekly to watch Irwin perform and even sending detailed feedback after each routine.

“He’s lifting my soul every week,” Crowe said praising Irwin as “such a solid young man.”

