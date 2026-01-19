Sophie Turner faces unexpected diagnosis while training for Tomb Raider

Sophie Turner opened up about finding out a long-term back problem while training for her new iconic role as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider TV series.

The 29-year-old actress said the intense training was so tough but also taught her a lot more about her body and how to build strength.

While speaking on The Julia Cunningham Show, Sophie revealed her routine saying that she has been training eight hours a day, five days a week since February last year.

However, the Game of Thrones actress admitted that it took her months of hardwork to get in this shape especially because she didnt do such serious workouts before.

The mother of two daughters went on to add that the challenging process made her realise that she has a getting back issue but also showed how her body is building.

Moreover, the Dark Phoenix actress also joked that her previous role didn’t prepare her for such action-packed demands of Tomb Raider because she was always the one who get hurt, not someone who throws punches.

Amazon MGM Studios released a first-look photo of her as Lara Croft, showing the star in black shorts, a green tank top and stunning sunglasses while holding a leather bag.

Sophie shared her excitement of her new experience saying that she feels ready now after a year of preparation.