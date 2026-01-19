Megan Thee Stallion shares exciting news as Klay Thompson romance heats up

The 30-year-old rapper and the NBA star have been dating since 2025

Megan Thee Stallion is finally ready to embark on her next chapter, and she’s excited to bring fans along for the journey.

After a year of basking in the bliss of her blossoming relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson, the Grammy-winning rapper has revealed that she has been back in the studio. In an interview with People magazine published January 16, Megan confirmed that she’s “completing” her third album following Acts I & II in 2024 and plans to release new music later this year.

“I’m definitely in the studio. I’m kind of hiding from everybody right now because I really just want to work,” she told the outlet.

The 30-year-old then assured fans that the wait won’t be long, adding, “I’m completing act three and the music is dropping this year. The hotties just need to give me a little time. I’ll be in the gym and the studio — the gym and the studio.”

The upcoming project will follow her 2024 album Megan and its surprise follow-up, Megan: Act II, which dropped later that same year. Since then, Megan has continued to tease what’s next with new singles, including Whatever and Lover Girl last year. Both songs are expected to appear on Megan: Act III.

The chart-topping track Lover Girl perfectly describes Megan’s 2025, especially after hard-launching her relationship with Thompson over the summer. Recently, the couple was hit with pregnancy speculation, but the claim has been debunked.