Morgan Riddle claps back at body-shaming trolls after Australian Open backlash

Morgan Riddle, the girlfriend of World No. 9 tennis player Taylor Fritz, faced body-shaming while attending the Australian Open.

The tennis WAG, Morgan Riddle, is in Melbourne to vouch for Taylor Fritz, who is competing at the Australian Open.

All that chaos surfaced when she found herself in the center of online trolling after posting some snaps from outside Rod Laver Arena, targeting her with body-shaming comments.

Morgan Riddle has risen to fame through her active social media presence, where she used to document life activities on the tennis tour alongside her beau, Taylor Fritz.

She has amassed a huge social media following, with over 1 lakh YouTube followers and over 400K followers on Instagram.

On Monday, January 19, Riddle clapped back at the trolls on her Instagram, responding to claims that she was pregnant and even suggestions about the baby’s gender.

Although the image looked elegant and stylish, an Instagram user jumped in, commenting, 'It’s a boy,’ suggesting that Riddle was pregnant.

That comment triggered Riddle, completely worn out by the trolls, she captioned the image, “This is why every influencer is on Ozempic or has an ED (eating disorder), btw.”

While in a separate Instagram Story, Riddle shut down at online trolls, saying, “God forbid a girl has organs.”

Riddle’s social media community was quick to call out the troll over the comment.

This is not the first time that Morgan Riddle has responded to the online backlash.

For background, during the French Open in 2023, Riddle fired back at the backlash from fans who accused her of being overdressed while sitting in the player's box.

At the time, she had shared screenshots of repeated online abuse from one fan and responded with a blunt response.

When will Taylor Fritz kick off his Australian Open campaign?

Taylor Fritz is all set to start his Australian Open campaign against France’s Valentin Royer today, Tuesday, January 20, 2026.