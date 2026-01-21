Harry Styles returns with first single in three years

Harry Styles is officially gearing up to launch his next musical era with the first single release in nearly three years.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, January 20, the former One Direction star announced that he will drop his new lead track, Aperture, later this week.

The song serves as the first taste of his upcoming fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Dance Occasionally.

“Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK,” the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker captioned a photo of himself. The snapshot captured him standing in the studio and appeared to be celebrating something with his arms raised in air and flashing a wide smile.

The newest single is set for a global release on Thursday, January 22, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET (midnight in the UK).

Aperture will lead Kiss All the Time, Dance Occasionally, which is scheduled for release on March 6, 2026.

Prior to this announcement, the As It Was chart topper’s most recent musical output came in the form of Forever, Forever, a surprise eight-minute video featuring a piano instrumental alongside footage from his final Love On Tour performance in Italy.

It is pertinent to note that while Forever, Forever recently excited fans, the Adore You singer’s last officially released a single before the upcoming comeback in May 2023.

Styles' officially released Satellite as a single and music video on May 3, 2023, from his Grammy-winning album Harry's House, though the album itself came out in May 2022.