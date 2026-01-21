Helen Flanagan says she hasn't found 'right man' amid feud with Scott Sinclair

Helen Flanagan insisted she has not found the right man yet in a playful video shared on Sunday on Tiktok.

It comes after the Just Rosie star asked her fans to stop sending messages about her ex, Scott Sinclair, following their nasty feud taking a dramatic turn.

The pair have been embroiled in a bitter co-parenting row after the former former Coronation Street actress, 35, blasted the footballer, 36, for failing to turn up to their son's nativity, despite the fact she spent Christmas apart from their three children.





This also follows reports that Scott allegedly asked Helen to move out of the £1.5M six-bedroom home they previously shared after communication between them 'completely broken down'.

Taking to TikTok, Helen played a sound where the voice of a man said: 'Super strong woman, really powerful, doesn't put up with bulls*** from anyone.

'How do you find a guy that can keep up with you?'

Helen then playfully poked out her tongue as a woman in the sound responded: 'I haven't found one yet.'

Helen shares Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, along with son Charlie, four, with ex-fiancé Scott, but they split in 2022 after 13 years together.