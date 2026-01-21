Jennifer Lawrence in disbelief after 'no comments' on her skinny physique

Jennifer Lawrence in shock after more people didn’t comment on her appearance while filming Die My Love, which she shot while pregnant with her second son.

Lawrence, 35, shared the candid moment during the January 20 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

The host pointed out that Lawrence, like many women in Hollywood, continued working throughout her pregnancies. “I mean you, like a lot of people, were working through a lot of your pregnancies,” Poehler said.

“And that's also a weird thing, too, because your body is kind of, you're like bringing your body along for the ride.”

Lawrence responded with sarcasm. “Well, I was surprised more people haven't talked about how skinny I am in Die My Love because I'm pregnant,” she said. “Nobody's like 'Wow, you were pregnant? You looked so skinny.' Like I've never had any Ozempic rumour.”

Lawrence previously told W Magazine that filming Die My Love with Robert Pattinson was “real sexy family planning.”

While she has often kept her children out of the spotlight, Lawrence admitted during The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable that avoiding the topic has become harder. “I don't want to talk about my kids,” she said. “But it's impossible not to, so I've landed on, 'I will talk about my experience as a mother.' ”

The actress also discussed postpartum struggles and fashion. “I had that recently because I was postpartum, but with my second, I had like bad postpartum, so I wasn't eating,” Lawrence said. “So I felt really skinny, but I wasn't.”

Still, she took fashion risks. “I was like, ‘Strapless? Let’s do this.' And my baby was like 3 weeks old.”

Die My Love is now streaming on Mubi.