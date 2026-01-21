 
Geo News

Jennifer Lawrence in disbelief after 'no comments' on her skinny physique

Jennifer Lawrence talks candidly about pregnancy and postpartum at Amy Poehler podcast

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 21, 2026

Jennifer Lawrence in disbelief after no comments on her skinny physique
Jennifer Lawrence in disbelief after 'no comments' on her skinny physique

Jennifer Lawrence in shock after more people didn’t comment on her appearance while filming Die My Love, which she shot while pregnant with her second son.

Lawrence, 35, shared the candid moment during the January 20 episode of Good Hang with Amy Poehler.

The host pointed out that Lawrence, like many women in Hollywood, continued working throughout her pregnancies. “I mean you, like a lot of people, were working through a lot of your pregnancies,” Poehler said.

“And that's also a weird thing, too, because your body is kind of, you're like bringing your body along for the ride.”

Lawrence responded with sarcasm. “Well, I was surprised more people haven't talked about how skinny I am in Die My Love because I'm pregnant,” she said. “Nobody's like 'Wow, you were pregnant? You looked so skinny.' Like I've never had any Ozempic rumour.”

Lawrence previously told W Magazine that filming Die My Love with Robert Pattinson was “real sexy family planning.”

While she has often kept her children out of the spotlight, Lawrence admitted during The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable that avoiding the topic has become harder. “I don't want to talk about my kids,” she said. “But it's impossible not to, so I've landed on, 'I will talk about my experience as a mother.' ”

The actress also discussed postpartum struggles and fashion. “I had that recently because I was postpartum, but with my second, I had like bad postpartum, so I wasn't eating,” Lawrence said. “So I felt really skinny, but I wasn't.”

Still, she took fashion risks. “I was like, ‘Strapless? Let’s do this.' And my baby was like 3 weeks old.”

Die My Love is now streaming on Mubi.

Harry Styles returns with first single in three years
Harry Styles returns with first single in three years
Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara welcome daughter via surrogate
Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara welcome daughter via surrogate
Chris Pratt shares his bit on AI ‘actor' Tilly Norwood
Chris Pratt shares his bit on AI ‘actor' Tilly Norwood
AJ McLean noticed changes in Liam Payne's behaviour before his death video
AJ McLean noticed changes in Liam Payne's behaviour before his death
Margot Robbie admits feeling ‘quite lost' without Jacob Elordi
Margot Robbie admits feeling ‘quite lost' without Jacob Elordi
Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton while receiving star on Walk of Fame
Rachel McAdams honours Diane Keaton while receiving star on Walk of Fame
Taylor Swift lashes out at Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively text
Taylor Swift lashes out at Justin Baldoni in Blake Lively text
Jenny Slate's bashing text messages to Justin Baldoni revealed video
Jenny Slate's bashing text messages to Justin Baldoni revealed