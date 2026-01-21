Meghan Trainor, husband Daryl Sabara welcome daughter via surrogate

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have welcomed their third child together.

The Mother singer, 32, and the Spy Kids actor, 33, child was born on January 18 via surrogate.

"Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate," Trainor announced in a January 20 Instagram post.

"We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible. We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family."

Trainor added: "We are over the moon in love with this precious girl. Riley and Barry have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name. We are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all."

Trainor and Sabara, who tied the knot in 2018, are parents to two sons, Riley,4, and Barry, 2.

The All About That Bass singer, in a 2021 interview, shared about her dream of having a large family. She said, “I’m ready for three more kids!”

The motherhood book, Dear Future Mama, author, in 2023, talked about how parenting has changed her life.

“Each kid’s going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be badass — so I need four, at least!” she told People magazine at the time.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer explained on how becoming a mom changed the trajectory of her professional life.

“When I became a mom, my career had a whole new life,” Trainor, who will kick off her Get In Girl Tour in June, said.

“I had a whole reboot, and it’s because my kids made me want to be the best version of me … I’m not peaking. I’ve just begun.”