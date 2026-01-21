Jennifer Lopez ‘staged’ outing after viral glambot moment causes uproar

Jennifer Lopez was spotted handing out hard cash to a homeless man in Los Angeles and the outing has sparked a huge backlash from online users who think that the whole exchange was a mere photo-op.

The actress and singer was captured on video exiting a building before reaching her car to get inside when she was approached by the man in question.

Jennifer then rolled down her window and handed a sizable wad of money to the stranger, who walked away animatedly, as his enthusiastic gestures of praise towards her were caught on film.

TMZ reported that while J. Lo “seemed to ignore the man at first, walking right by him,” which didn’t deter the homeless man in the slightest, who “was thrilled to see her, and was overheard saying he was going to tell everyone he saw a celeb.”

Despite the apparent generosity of her actions, social media users were quick to question Jennifer’s intentions, especially from the fallout after her glambot controversy at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Following the video’s appearance on X (formerly Twitter), several replies under the tweet expressed feelings of suspicion.

“Oh Jennifer’s PR team working hard,” a top comment claimed.

While another sarcastically wondered, “A staged photo opp?” (Sic)

“She saw the news about the glambot guy and had to do something.”

Jennifer previously sparked controversy when she was labelled “rude” for ignoring the glambot director at the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet.

Cole Walliser, the director, then came out to ward off the situation by defending the On The Floor singer.

The situation took yet another drastic turn when the director himself was outed for being rude and condescending to regular people e-mailing him for hiring his services, while a few tweets regarding Jennifer Lopez’s LA moment celebrated that.



