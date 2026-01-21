Zayn Malik releases unseen footage hours before Las Vegas Residency debut

Zayn Malik is giving fans a sneak peek at his preparations ahead of his debut solo Las Vegas residency.

Just hours before taking the stage at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Tuesday, January 20, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker shared unseen footage from his rehearsals, set to a preview of his new music, which he teased earlier this month.

The black-and-white montage featured the song’s chorus playing in the background, "Cause you said you would die for, said you would die for me…" as several quick clips flashed across the screen.

The video showed the former One Direction star singing onstage in front of a standing microphone while holding a coffee cup, him chatting with a crew member, a person playing the drum set, and another member playing a guitar during rehearsals, among other behind-the-scenes moments captured in the 10-second clip.

"See you tonight [red heart emoji]," the Mind Of Mine maker captioned the post.

The Alienated singer's seven-night Las Vegas residency kicks off on January 20 and continues on January 21, 24, 25, 28, 30 and 31.

While an official setlist has yet to be revealed, he is expected to perform songs from his previous albums Mind of Mine, Icarus Falls, Nobody Is Listening and Room Under the Stairs.

Zayn, who recently turned 33, is also expected to debut new music from his upcoming, currently untitled album, tentatively known as Z5.