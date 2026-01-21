A$AP Rocky sheds light on sons’ contrasting personalities

A$AP Rocky revealed his kids couldn’t be more different than each other, especially his two sons.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, shares two sons RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers and a daughter named Rocki Irish with longtime partner Rihanna.

The 37-year-old record producer, rapper and actor opened up about parenting three very different kids.

“You know, my first son, RZA, he's just really like, he's [the] opposite of his brother,” he said in a January 16 interview. “The three-year-old and the two-year-old. They're about 14 months apart. So, they're really close, but he's really antisocial.”

The Praise The Lord rapper revealed that his sons are polar opposites as one is social and candy-obsessed, while the other is more antisocial and wants nothing to do with sweets.

“And my second son is just a socialite at this point, you know? He wants to steal the room when he comes, and he walks in it, and he's addicted to cotton candy, and... he likes... typical little kid stuff,” he said of Riot.

The Highest 2 Lowest star added that his “first son never ate candy a day in his life and hates it.”

In a new episode of The New York Times Popcast, the Fenty Mogul’s beau proudly said that his daughter “looks exactly identical to me.”

“Baby Rocki man, she's something, you know she's 4 months. She's 4 months on the 13th,” the father of three, who welcomed his youngest one in September 2025, gushed.

“My twin, bro,” Rocky said of his only daughter, adding, “Like, here we go. I'm with the little rascals, man and then baby Rocki came in, and just kind of took over the whole household.”