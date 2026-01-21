Matt Damon reveals the thing he 'dislikes' most about 'Award season'

Matt Damon to feature in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'

Matt Damon has shared his opinion about the award season.

The 55-year-old is currently busy with promotions of his new film The Rip with Ben Affleck.

While speaking in one of the interviews, the Jason Bourne actor revealed that he does not really like the idea of campaigning for a film to be recognized.

Damon confessed that he that he "100% wouldn’t mind missing out on an award season" as the idea of running a film campaign feels “odd” to him.

During the chat on Netflix’s Skip Intro podcast, the Interstellar actor stated, “What I don’t like is this idea of campaigning. It seems completely backwards to me. It’s just odd.”

Matt thinks that it may be good for movies, but he still doesn’t support the concept.

“And maybe it’s good for movies, just having it all out there, and gets the culture thinking and talking about movies. I hope that’s the case”, said the Good Will Hunting star.

Despite not being very fond of the idea of film campaigns, Damon will most likely be a part of the campaign trail for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey.

The upcoming Greek epic will feature him alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal and Elliot Page.

Nolan’s much-awaited directorial is all set to hit theatres globally on July 17, 2026.