Who slid into ‘Heated Rivalry’ star François Arnaud DMs?

Heated Rivalry star François Arnaud is still processing a surprising message from Hollywood royalty.

The actor, who played closeted hockey star Scott Hunter in HBO’s buzzy romance series, revealed that Helen Hunt personally reached out after watching the show.

“Helen Hunt slid into my DMs,” Arnaud shared on the Jan. 19 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “She said, ‘I love you in this and everything else.’”

Arnaud admitted he was stunned by the Oscar winner’s praise.

The 40-year-old joked that Hunt must be “going through my filmography.”

The As Good As It Gets actress didn’t stop at private messages.

She also posted on Instagram earlier this month raving, “This f--king show is incredible. They are so good. What is happening!!??!!!”

Hunt isn’t the only star captivated by the hockey romance.

The series has earned vocal support from Hannah Einbinder, Ayo Edebiri, Pedro Pascal, and more.

Actress Busy Philipps even shared a video, filmed by her daughter Birdie Silverstein, of herself in tears after episode five.

“CLEARLY I was fully unprepared for how emotionally WRECKED I would be,” Philipps wrote.

Arnaud believes the show’s impact goes beyond its steamy scenes.