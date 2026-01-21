Nicola Peltz’s ex-stylist blasts ongoing Beckham drama: ‘Bad apple’

Nicola Peltz’s ex-hairstylist has joined the discussion around the drama ignited by her husband, Brooklyn Beckham.

Following the eldest Beckham kid’s shocking claims against his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, several online users, public figures, and sources close to the parties have weighed in on the persistent feud.

Justin Anderson, who worked with Nicola back in 2014, is the latest to share his take on the situation.

Slamming his former client, the stylist left a scathing comment on pop culture Instagram page, Best of bravo’s post.

“brooklyns wife was one of the worst ‘celebs’ i’ve ever worked with,” he wrote. (Sic)

Further labeling her “a baddddd apple”, Justin added, “everyone knows how close the beckham family really is…” (Sic)

He also expanded on his take against Nicola via his own Instagram stories, claiming that Victoria Beckham declining to design her daughter-in-law’s wedding gown was a lie.

According to Us Weekly, Justin Anderson said in a video, “I’ve worked with her. Not nice. Not nice. I can say with my full chest, not good energy, bad news bears. And then, yeah, based on how many wedding planners she went through, I think she’s the issue.”

“I mean, Google her. Google her. Go into Reddit, go into the dark corners of Reddit and read a little bit about her. Not a good person… Spooky energy, very spooky energy. I don’t even feel bad saying that because when someone’s just so not nice, it always comes out. You can’t hide that. So, yeah, I do. I feel really bad for [the Beckham family]. I do.”

Despite a whole day’s worth of activity, Nicola Peltz is yet to comment on Brooklyn Beckham’s bombshell.