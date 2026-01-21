 
Timothy Busfield releases from jail ahead of child abuse trial

Timothy Busfield is under restriction to contact any of alleged victim

January 21, 2026

Timothy Busfield is out of jail in between of trial
Timothy Busfield is out of the jail now.

As the actor-director wait for the trial on child abuse charges, he can be released as Bernalillo County District Court Judge David A. Murphy didn’t find the actor dangerous for the community.

“Given the lack of a pattern involving children in this case,” the judge said that the risk of Busfield committing more crimes “can be remedied through different conditions of release.”

As per release order, Busfield is not allowed to contact the alleged victims or their relatives, discussing the case with witnesses or have any unsupervised contact with minors.

The court’s ruling came shortly after Busfield voluntarily surrendered to police last week to respond to charges that include two counts of criminal sexual contact with a minor and one count of child abuse. He was brought into the courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit and restraints.

Bernalillo County Deputy District Attorney Savannah Brandenburg-Koch told the court that Busfield’s release could lead to further harm to children, pointing to what she described as a recurring pattern of similar alleged behavior.

Prosecutors highlighted a claim dating back to 1994 involving a 17-year-old background actor on Little Big League, a movie Busfield directed. The teen accused him of providing her with alcohol, touching her inappropriately, and attempting to engage in sexual activity inside his trailer.

Authorities also cited a separate allegation from 2012, in which an adult woman said Busfield assaulted her inside a Los Angeles movie theater by placing his hands under her clothing and touching her genitals.

According to court records, police did not proceed with charges in that case due to a lack of sufficient evidence.

However, Busfield has denied all the allegations. 

