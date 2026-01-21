Brooklyn Beckham legal name-change on the cards?

Could Brooklyn Beckham potentially shun his famous last name after confessing to family feud? A legal expert has weighed in.

The 26-year-old online chef stunned the world, and likely his family too, when he dropped a bombshell statement to publicly cut ties with the Beckhams.

Stating that he does “not want to reconcile” with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn shared via his since-expired Instagram stories, “I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

Following the categorical take down of the long rumoured rift, solicitor Simarjot Singh Judge has issued his expert opinion on the speculations about Brooklyn dropping Beckham from his name.

“In England and Wales, an adult can change their surname at any time via deed poll,” explained the founder of a British solicitors firm called Judge Law.

“Brooklyn would not need parental consent to do so, and the process itself is legally straightforward,” he added. “Changing your legal name does not undo agreements or remove associations that already exist. If someone is publicly known under a particular name, that link doesn’t disappear simply because the surname changes.”

While addressing Brooklyn’s comments about being forced to sign away the rights to his name before he got married, the expert said, “What matters legally is not just the surname but who controls the commercial rights attached to that identity. Those rights are governed by contracts. A name change alone would not alter who owns or controls them.”

“For high-profile individuals, decisions about names and identity can have knock-on effects in future financial, contractual or family matters. That’s why these decisions should be approached carefully and with independent advice.”

A confirmation related to Simarjot Singh Judge’s claims remains to be seen, with the Beckham clan seemingly taking things slow and keeping it quiet since Brooklyn Beckham’s wild claims came out.