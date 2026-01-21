Romeo steps out with Brooklyn's ex amid 'past women' involvement claims

 
Geo News Digital Desk
January 21, 2026

Romeo Beckham appeared downcast as he was spotted with his now girlfriend Kim Turnbull, on Tuesday amid his older brother Brooklyn's bombshell statement.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

Brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
He also claimed that his mother, Victoria, 'repeatedly invited women from his past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable.'

Now Romeo, 23, looked visibly affected by the family drama as he walked his dog with Kim, 24, through the streets of west London.

Brooklynpeltzbeckham/Instagram
The couple cut a casual figure, with Romeo was also seen chatting to a man on the street before heading into a juice shop in Notting Hill.

Meanwhile Victoria Beckham appeared unfazed by the family drama, as she made her first post since her son Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell statement.

The Spice Girl shared a heartfelt tribute on her Instagram Stories to wish her bandmate Emma Bunton a happy 50th birthday, writing 'I love you so much!!'.

