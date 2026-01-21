Brooklyn Beckham cut off his family but not his love for Harper

'He really loves Harper and wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents, sources claim

No matter how long the drama has lingered on, Brooklyn Beckham still misses his relationship with his sister Harper,v14, according to reports.

In a bold and daring statement, Brooklyn-the eldest son of David and Victoria, made a number of allegations about his 2022 Florida wedding, including claims that his mother, 51, crashed his first romantic dance with his wife, Nicola, 31, overshadowing the most important moment of his wedding day.

He also claimed that his mother, Victoria, 'repeatedly invited women from his past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us uncomfortable.'

Harper was not mentioned in the six-page statement - and behind the fall out with the rest of his immediate family, Brooklyn is said to be desperately missing his little sister.

'He really loves and misses Harper and wishes there was some way for him to see her without him seeing his parents,' a source told The Sun.

'They were really close – and Harper was close with Nicola – so for this drama to come between them is heartbreaking'.

In late 2025, Brooklyn dramatically blocked his entire family from Instagram.

The aspiring chef has said he had stayed quiet for years in an effort to protect his family’s privacy, but claimed continued media narratives left him with “no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth.”

David and Victoria are also parents to Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14 —apart from their estranged son Brooklyn.