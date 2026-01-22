Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau step out amid fears ‘she’s moving too fast’

Katy Perry accompanied Justin Trudeau at the Global Soft Power Summit in Davos, Switzerland, while sources recently expressed concern that their relationship is “moving too fast.”

Stepping out on January 20, the doting couple held hands with each other at the event marked by the former Canadian prime minister with an address.

Despite looking every bit supportive of her current beau, sources near the Roar singer remain skeptical about her increasingly cosy dynamic with the 52-year-old politician.

“A lot of people in her life are worried that she’s moving too fast,” one such insider told the National Enquirer.

“She was with Orlando Bloom for nearly a decade, and she went straight from their breakup to dating Justin without missing a beat — and suddenly he’s her whole world.”

Further describing the lack of time Katy afforded her break-up with Orlando as “a little concerning,” the source added that she “doesn’t want to hear any of that.”

“She keeps saying she’s never been happier and that this feels easy in a way that things with Orlando never did.”

Katy Perry had struck a relationship with Justin Trudeau in July 2025, while only having split with Orlando Bloom earlier the same month.

The couple, who shocked the world with their romance last year, went Instagram official by December.

Embarking on a joint vacation to Japan, Katy shared her exploits from its capital, which included her selfie with Justin as she confirmed their relationship for the first time.