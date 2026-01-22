Naomi Osaka met with cold handshake after Australian Open win, sparking internet frenzy

Australian Open fans were left stunned after the win of Naomi Osaka when her opponent, Sorana Cirstea, showed a cold handshake, which has the internet buzzing.

After Osaka’s spectacular debut onto court for her first-round win over Antonia Ruzic, there was a more minimalist take for the four-time Grand Slam GOAT for her match against Cirstea.

Osaka triumphed by 6-3, 4-6, and 6-2 to crush the 35-year-old Romanian, who was playing in her final Australian Open before finally saying good-bye.

A furious Cirstea stormed away from Osaka after a short yet frosty handshake at the net, before turning around to exchange words with the former world No. 1.

The heated moment came when Cirstea was upset by Osaka getting in the zone between serves.

Cirstea was about to boil over in the final game of the match, as she began to swing even harder for the ball.

After Osaka won match point, she cheered with another shout of “Come on" before walking to the net for the handshake, which turned out to be the frostiest one at the Australian Open.

When during an on-court interview, it was pointed out to her, Osaka replied: "I think so but she could have asked me.”

Responding to a question as to what it took to advance to the third round, a baffled Osaka replied: “Apparently a lot of ‘come-ons,' that’s what she was angry about, whatever.”

Osaka added, “I mean, I tried to play well. I think I made a lot of unforced errors but I tried my best. “

Osaka then turned to Cirstea’s farewell match, saying, “She’s a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so, sorry she’s mad about it.”

The frosty handshake moment drew a massive buzz both inside the court and on social media.