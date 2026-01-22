Everything to know about BTS free concert in March 2026

Global K-pop sensation BTS is planning a large-scale free concert for its fanbase in March, 2026.

This marks the group’s first performance after nearly four years after completion of group’s mandatory military service.

Officials have issued special conditional approval for the event. It highly depends on safety management by Seoul authorities. BTS will only be allowed to film at heritage sites on days when locations are closed for the public. This is mandatory to protect the historical integrity.

The details of the free event are:

Tentative date: March 20-22, 2026 (exact date has not finalized yet)

Venue: Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul

Album Tie-In: ARIRANG (fifth studio album, releasing March 20, 2026)

Attendance: 15000-20,000 people will be allowed

Admission: Free

How fans will be selected for free BTS concert?

The free concert wave has sparked excitement in the global fanbase. However, only 20,000 people will be able to attend the concert in person.

The agency will select fans through advance registration process. Global audience can watch via live streaming on OTT platforms.

In addition to the free concert at Gwanghwamun Square, Seoul Plaza is also set to host a separate free event on the same weekend with up to 30,000 attendees.