Is TikTok being blocked in Canada? Court overturns govt's closure order

After the impression that TikTok would be blocked in Canada gained some momentum, Canada's federal court has overturned the government's closure order for TikTok's operations.

The reversal of the order allows the popular Chinese short-video app to continue functioning for now. However, further investigation of the case by Ottawa has been launched.

In November 2024, Canada’s industry ministry ordered the dissolution of TikTok's business, citing national security risks. Following this, the government clarified that it was not blocking access or users' ability to create content.

TikTok, having over 14 million monthly users in Canada, appealed the decision.

Federal court judge Russel Zinn rejected the order in a brief ruling and referred the matter back to Industry Minister Melanie Joly for further examination, providing no specific reasons for the decision.

The ministry confirmed that Joly "will now proceed with a new national security review."

TikTok welcomed the ruling and expressed optimism about collaborating with Joly in future. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has been encouraging Canada to mend ties with China to minimise the economic impact of U.S. tariffs on Canada.

Given its Chinese ownership, TikTok has been a growing concern among Canadian officials and other nations, primarily regarding the potential for China to exploit the app to utilise user data or further its interests.

In September 2025, TikTok agreed to enhance its safety measures to prevent children from accessing its Canadian platform after its shortcomings in protecting personal information were revealed in an investigation.