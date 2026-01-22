 
Severe Arctic cold triggers warnings across parts of United States

Life threatening cold hits US as wind chills drop below -40°C

Geo News Digital Desk
January 22, 2026

A severe cold warning has been issued in large portions of the northern United States as a powerful Arctic air mass is bringing dangerously cold conditions.

Authorities have stated that the extreme cold will persist from Thursday night, January 22, through Sunday morning, January 25.

According to meteorologists, there will be a sharp decline in the temperature on Thursday as frigid air moves southward.

Daytime highs struggle to rise above the teens Fahrenheit (around -10°C) with worsening conditions overnight.

It is reported that in some areas, the temperature is expected to drop by -18°C to -29°C, with a few locations experiencing even colder temperatures.

Strong winds accompanying the cold front added to the danger.

It is also estimated that the wind chills are expected to feel as low as -43°C. This increases the risks of frostbite even within minutes.

Resultantly, the U.S. National Weather Service issued extreme cold outbreak warnings for the following states:

  • Minnesota
  • Wisconsin
  • North Dakota
  • South Dakota
  • Iowa
  • Michigan
  • Northern Illinois
  • Northern Indiana

Some neighbouring areas of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region are also expected to experience dangerously low wind chills, especially during overnight and early morning hours. 

