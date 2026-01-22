Medieval Danish supership discovered off Copenhagen reveals Viking-era technology

A massive medieval Danish supership has been discovered in a strait off the coast of Denmark. The 600-year-old ship, largest of its kind, highlights a period of economic development in medieval Europe.

The 92 feet long and 30 feet wide shipwreck was once a cog, one of the most advanced ship types in the Middle Ages.

Denmark’s Viking Ship Museum said researchers discovered the cog 43 feet below the surface off Copenhagen, in the strait between Sweden and Denmark. The strait is known as Øresund, or "the Sound" in English.

The ship is estimated to be from the 14th or 15th century. Researchers said the cog could transport hundreds of tons of cargo at low cost during that time.

Excavation leader Otto Uldum said, “This find is a milestone for maritime archaeology. It is the largest cog we know of, and it gives us a unique opportunity to understand both the construction and life on board the biggest trading ships of the Middle Ages.”

The ship has been named Svælget 2 by researchers, who removed a massive amount of centuries old sand and slit from the vessel to reveal its outline.

Researchers said the ship was well preserved underwater, as sand protected its starboard side. However, they haven’t been able to locate the cargo of the Svælget 2 yet.