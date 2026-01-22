Mandy Patinkin advices Jonathan Bailey ahead of 1984 musical revival

Mandy Patinkin offered words of wisdom to Jonathan Bailey who will star in the upcoming revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George.

Patinkin during his recent appearance on TODAY with his wife Kathryn Grody reflected on the enduring impact of the 1984 musical and urged Bailey to savor every moment of the experience.

“Just enjoy every single second of it,” Patinkin said.

“You are embarking on one of the privileges of your life. What James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim wrote is one of the greatest gifts of my life. The word that is the north star of my existence … ‘Connect, George. Connect.’”

The revival, set to open at London’s Barbican Theatre in summer 2027, will see Bailey and Ariana Grande take on the roles originally played by Patinkin and Bernadette Peters.

Patinkin admitted he is thrilled to watch a new generation of performers bring fresh life to the piece.

“The word ‘connect,’ the music, the lyrics, the story — I just beg you to, even on your worst day, enjoy every second of it. This is as good as it gets,” he added.