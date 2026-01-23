Microsoft 365 suite still down for thousands, Downdetector shows

 
Microsoft's globally popular productivity software suite, Microsoft 365, is reportedly down for thousands of users.

According to Downdetector, an independent outage tracking platform, around 3,960 users reported issues with Microsoft 365 as of 6:03 p.m. ET on Thursday. 

Before that, there were over 15,880 user reports suggesting a Microsoft 365 outage

It should be noted that the outage tracking website gathers status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors, so the actual number of affected users may differ from the reported figures ¹.

The Windows developers acknowledged the issue, stating that it was adjusting traffic across affected infrastructure while efforts were underway to fully restore the service.

This is a developing story...

