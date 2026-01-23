Hot Springs gas station viral fight severely injures Noah Epperson; mother holds onto hope

The Hot Springs police have made an arrest following a violent fight outside a gas station that left a 20-year-old man sustaining serious injuries over the weekend.

The mother of a young man, identified as Noah Epperson, said her son has been in ICU in Hot Springs for several nights with head injuries.

The incident took place just before midnight Saturday, January 17, at a Circle K on Malvern Avenue, when cops were called to a large scuffle in the parking lot, police said.

When officers reached the scene, they discovered Noah Epperson, 20, suffering from several injuries. The young Noah was immediately taken to the local medical center for treatment.

According to her mother, a local outlet KARK, has reported.

In the aftermath of the incident, police investigated the matter and identified 18-year-old Cooper Camferdam from Benton as a main suspect in the assault.

Obtaining his warrants on Monday, January 19, Camferdam was charged with first-degree battery, a Class Y felony charge.

The arrest was made with assistance from Benton police and the suspect was detained in the Garland County Detention Center.

According to Traskwood Police Chief Kevin Coope, who claimed that videos of the incident surfacing online appear to feature multiple people involved in the assault.

At one point, as per Coope’s claims, 18-year-old Camferdam, points to swinging at the victim with a belt before another suspect joined in and struck the victim from behind.

The mother of 20-year-old Noah, Katie Epperson, while giving an update about her son, said, “He has suffered a fracture to the skull and a fracture to the jaw, and he has hearing loss in his left ear.”

She added, highlighting the critical condition his son is in, “The front of his face—there isn’t anything. But both sides had purple ears and bruises.”

The mother of Noah appealed to the social media users not to share the video of her son being assaulted, saying, “I don't like that the graphic video of the fight is circling on social, but I’m glad my son is alive,” reported by KARK.

Katie Epperson also highlighted the plight of being short on funds for her son’s treatment, saying, “Noah doesn’t have health insurance, which is adding to the stress of the situation,” the outlet reported.

"We’re looking into options to get these medical bills covered. But I really feel strongly that the suspect should pay the medical bills,” Katie added.

In the latest development, the suspect, Cooper Camferdam appeared for the first time since his arrest, where he’s facing a first-degree battery charge, which is a felony.

The police officials have hinted at more arrests in the days to come.