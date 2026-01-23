Hilary Duff daughter joins fans in questioning ‘A Cinderella Story’ iconic mask

Hilary Duff recently revealed that her 4-year-old daughter, Mae, had the same burning question that fans have asked since A Cinderella Story premiered in 2004.

Two decades later, the film’s most puzzling plot point still sparks debate:

“How could Austin Ames (played by Chad Michael Murray) fail to recognize Sam Montgomery when her “disguise” was nothing more than a tiny eye mask?”

Duff shared the anecdote while revisiting the film’s famous ballroom scene for Vanity Fair.

She shared Mae’s sharp observation, “My 4-year-old has watched this movie and also picked up on like, ‘How could he not know it’s you in that mask?’”

The modern retelling of Cinderella has long been beloved for its charm, but the mask moment remains a much-talked about scene.

Despite Sam’s face being almost entirely visible, Austin is portrayed as clueless.

"I was like, 'It's the age-old question, honey,'" Duff recalled telling her daughter. "And she's like, 'But it's you. You are right there. I don't understand. How does he not know?' I'm like, 'I know.'"

Duff recently revisiting her time filming A Cinderella Story recalled how the script immediately stood out to her.

“I remember reading the script and just feeling like it was funny,” she said, noting that she had read her share of “bad scripts” but instantly connected with the film’s playful take on the classic fairy tale.