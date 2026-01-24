LEGO, Crocs launched most bizarre collection in footwear history

LEGO enters the fashion world with Crocs, unveiling the most audacious collection. Both brands have officially announced a multi-year partnership.

As a result of this collaboration, the first product that they launched is a “bright red clogs” designed to look like an oversized LEGO brick.

The product is set to launch on February 16, 2026 and will retail for $149.99.

Mimicking the sole with the bottom of a brick, the design features the iconic studs on top (stamped with the LEGO logo)

With each purchase, there will be a LEGO minifigure with four pairs of its own tiny Crocs, made from 2x1 and 1x1 LEGO plates.

The clog was first worn by rapper Tommy Cash at Paris Fashion Week, creating much hype.

However, many fans raise questions about the usability of the product.

Crocs’ website has explicitly mentioned that the design is not intended for all-day wear, advising against running or prolonged use.

The initial drop is designed for only adults, with plans to roll out kids’ sizes and more products. Fans are expected to see LEGO-themed Jibbitz charms and much more.

LEGO licensing executive stated: “This marks the beginning of a journey to enable self-expression.”