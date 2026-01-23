Toronto man accused of major airline fraud, flew free for four years

A Toronto man is facing serious federal charges in the United States for impersonating an airline employee.

As a pilot, he flew for free for over four years.

The man, identified as Dallas Pokornik, was extradited from Panama to the U.S. following an indictment on wire fraud charges.

Authorities confirmed that the 33-year-old worked for a Canadian carrier from 2017 to 2019. During his time there, he created a fake employee ID badge to obtain free standby travel on three major U.S. airlines from January 2020 through October 2024.

The case caught social media attention due to its striking resemblance to Leonardo DiCaprio’s Catch Me If You Can.

The prosecutors acknowledged that the suspects used fraudulent qualifications to obtain tickets reserved for pilots and flight crews. With one audacious instance, the suspect sought to take the “jump seat,” an area set aside for off-duty crew members.

Under industry reciprocity agreements, the targeted airline provided the free travel. Pokornik pleaded not guilty in a Hawaii court this week.

He faces a maximum penalty of 0 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. Further investigations are being conducted by the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service.