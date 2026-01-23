 
Geo News

Former Olympian, alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding captured in Mexico

Mexico arrest ends manhunt for FBI’s most wanted Ryan Wedding

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 23, 2026

Former Olympian, alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding captured in Mexico
Former Olympian, alleged drug kingpin, Ryan Wedding captured in Mexico 

Ryan Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder who became one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested, confirmed sources.

The 44-year-old was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list in March 2025, with a $14 million reward for his capture.

He faces a sprawling indictment that accuses him of leading a transnational criminal enterprise that imported about 60 metric tons of cocaine into the United States each year, earning more than $1 billion in illegal profits.

Authorities stated that his drug operation stretched across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Colombia. 

Wedding is charged with orchestrating multiple murders. The most notable among them is the killing of a federal witness in Colombia in January 2025.

Prosecutors claim that he put a price on the life of the witness, believing that his murder would stop the trial.

The individual, who was an athlete in the 2002 Winter Olympics, in Salt Lake City, Utah, for a Canadian team, reportedly led a life that drew parallels to notorious drug kingpins like Pablo Escobar and Joaquin “El Chapo" on the part of the FBI Director, Kash Patel. He was believed to have been in hiding in Mexico under the cartel’s umbrella, led by the Sinaloa cartel.

Officials are expected to provide further details via a news conference on Friday. 

NASA reveals most scientifically accurate movies of all time
NASA reveals most scientifically accurate movies of all time
Elon Musk's Tesla robotaxi expanded to Austin without human safety drivers
Elon Musk's Tesla robotaxi expanded to Austin without human safety drivers
NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS
NASA astronauts speak out after first-ever medical evacuation from ISS
iPhone Fold launching soon: What to expect from Apple's first foldable
iPhone Fold launching soon: What to expect from Apple's first foldable
Philadelphia sues US Interior Department over removal of slavery exhibits
Philadelphia sues US Interior Department over removal of slavery exhibits
Epic Games Store announces free game for January 2026: Find out here
Epic Games Store announces free game for January 2026: Find out here
Japan shuts down reactor at world's largest nuclear plant hours after restart
Japan shuts down reactor at world's largest nuclear plant hours after restart
WhatsApp brings special accounts for kids with less features, more security
WhatsApp brings special accounts for kids with less features, more security