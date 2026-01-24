Prince William ‘admires’ son honouring father’s legacy after Harry message

It seems that both of King Charles’s sons are taking steps to support the UK in their own capacity despite the rift that continues to divide them.

Prince William, who is estranged from his own brother Prince Harry, found himself beaming with pride as he decided to support a bereaved son, determined to honour the legacy of his father.

The Prince of Wales has made it his mission to support endeavours that spotlight the spirit of the British people and his new position reflects the same. The new position comes just as Prince Harry released a strong statement defending the UK as the royal family was left bound by its strict policy to make a political statement.

It was revealed that William has signed up to a new patronage with Onwards Expedition, which is driven by purpose personal to him.

Ten years ago, Henry Worsley died during the extraordinary journey he took to the wilderness of Antarctica to reach the South Pole. Henry had died at 55, leaving a son behind. And now, Max Worsley at 31 will be continuing the legacy of his father.

“I was immensely proud to have supported his father Henry, and it is deeply moving to see Max skiing the same route ten years on, demonstrating the same courage, determination and sense of purpose that defined his father’s life,” William said in a statement to The Times.

“This expedition is not only a powerful tribute to Henry’s legacy, but also a reminder of Antarctica’s vital importance to the health of our planet.”

William, who founded the Earthshot Prize to solve the planet’s most crucial problems in 10 years, continued, “Using this challenge to inspire young people to connect with nature and understand the role they play in protecting it is something I greatly admire, and I wish Max and Martin every success as they prepare for this remarkable endeavour.”

In response, Max stated that he was “grateful” to William for supporting his mission after supporting two missions of his father. He noted that it was “very special”.

“It will be a very personal journey for me. I will literally be walking in his ski tracks for a lot of it. We will camp at the longitude and latitude of exactly where he camped, which will be quite special,” Max had said.

Meanwhile, Harry, who had also taken a bold step with the freedom he has, to hit back at Trump’s comments that downplayed the sacrifice of British soldiers to were “obliged” to answer the call for NATO allies.

“The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed. Thousands of lives were changed forever. Mothers and fathers buried sons and daughters. Children were left without a parent. Families are left carrying the cost,” Harry had said.

“Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”