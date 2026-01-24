Princess Anne chases King Charles in Scotland, dodging rivals

Princess Anne hasn’t slowed her down one bit, especially now that she has a new rival hot on her heels, Queen Camilla.

This week alone, the 75-year-old Princess Royal was on a whirlwind tour of Scotland that had her juggling ceremony, tree planting, and official duties like a pro.

On Wednesday, Anne lit candles at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh alongside faith leaders, highlighting themes of peace and unity.

Later, she presided over an investiture at the Palace of Holyroodhouse on behalf of her brother, King Charles, before heading to Leith Cruise Terminal to christen the NLV Pole Star.

Not one to take a break, Anne returned the next day to plant a tree at Earl Haig Gardens, marking her first visit there as patron.

It’s a schedule that would exhaust mere mortals but Princess Anne seems to thrive on it, cementing her reputation as King Charles’ indispensable right-hand.

2025 was a headline grabbing year for the royals.

Anne toured South Africa and Ukraine, Prince Edward and Sophie touched down in Japan, and Queen Camilla clocked in 228 engagements, placing her fifth on the workload leaderboard.

Even the Duke of Gloucester managed to sneak in at number six.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales racked up 202 engagements, including a visit to the Vatican for Pope Francis’ funeral and cheering on the Lionesses in Switzerland.