Sarah Ferguson changes tune for Andrew amid daughters’ brutal decision

Sarah Ferguson appeared to have taken a surprise turn from her strong claims as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor seems to be struggling from all sides.

The ex-couple, who continued to live in the Royal Lodge despite their divorce, were found involved with paedophile financier Jeffery Epstein among other allegations, which left them firmly kicked out of the royal fold by King Charles. Both of them are left to go on their separate ways.

While the reaction from the royals was something that they may have come to terms with, but the two are struggling to comprehend how their loyal daughters have responded to it. Royal experts have noted how the drastic change as emerged among the “bestest friends” as things continue to go awry for the Yorks.

Reports have claimed that the youngest York princess, Eugenie, has “cut off” ties with Andrew but it is not a permanent estrangement. Meanwhile, Beatrice is “in touch” but not as regular. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond noted how the once inseparable family seems to be falling apart over King Charles’s singular order.

“Through thick and thin, through lurid headlines, sickening allegations and embarrassing revelations, the York family – as they were – have stuck together,” Bond told The Mirror. “Andrew and Fergie were the ‘bestest friends’ and their girls were staunchly loyal to them. But now, it seems, everything has changed.”

She added that the “happiest divorced couple in the world are apparently going their separate ways”.

Previously, royal biographer, Andrew Lownie, who wrote an extensive book on the Yorks, mentioned that how quickly the claim ended “once Fergie no longer had a title and [won’t be] living at Royal Lodge”.

Lownie insisted that Andrew and Fergie are both “toxic” but now the former Duchess possible feels liberated. He added that she feels “better off on her own”.

Meanwhile, Bond claims that for Andrew, losing his daughters is a “bitter blow” but even with Fergie gone, he is “looking more isolated than ever”. There was a time when Fergie vowed to support her ex-husband even in the thick of the scandals.

However, as the daughters, who publicly chose to side with the royals after their Sandringham appearance, Fergie no longer feels obligated to support Andrew and the allegations that follow him.