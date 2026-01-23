'Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are no longer part of royal family': Historic announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent shock waves across the world when they parted ways with the royal family in 2020.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes stepped down as senior royals to live a financially independent life and relocated to the US in the same year.

On January 18, 2020, Queen Elizabeth II dropped a bombshell announcemnet to make official the couple's exit.

The Queen announced: "Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family."

I her historic announcement, the Queen said: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family."

She went on to explain why she had them go aheah, saying: "I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life."

The late monarch even said them goodbye with an emotional nod, saying: "I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.

"It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life."

Buckingham Palace also revealed other details about their exit, saying in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

"While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty."

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," according to the statement.

It added: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."