Sarah Ferguson’s six-figure deal is 'worrying' King Charles

Sarah Ferguson’s possible return is causing nerves, with King Charles said to be watching closely.

The former Duchess of York, long out of the public eye, is reportedly considering a comeback now that she and Andrew have formally parted ways from Royal Lodge and their York titles.

Fergie and Andrew were once celebrated as the “happiest divorced couple in the world,” but royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warns that the couple’s new living arrangements moving into separate residences could shatter that carefully maintained image.

“It will be a very substantial change from the idea that they were the world’s most friendly divorced couple,” he told GB News.

Insiders say Ferguson is “carefully considering” offers for a major tell-all interview, potentially revealing what she knows about Andrew’s controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

American broadcasters are willing to pay six-figure sums for a blockbuster interview, which could mirror the public fallout from Eugenie’s father’s infamous Newsnight appearance with Emily Maitlis.

“Andrew has had his chance to tell the story. Now it’s Fergie’s time,” a source told The Sun. Palace aides are said to be “worried” about what Fergie could say.

“There’s a danger of her going rogue and saying things that could embarrass King Charles, Queen Camilla, or other members of the Royal Family,” one insider explained.

Ferguson is reportedly keen to answer questions and clarify her side of the story. She strongly believes she has done nothing wrong and feels she has been treated harshly by the media.