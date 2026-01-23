King, Queen share heartfelt message after major loss

The senior royals expressed their grief over the tragic loss as they attended an official opening of the 46th International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid.

The King and Queen of Spain have expressed their "shared sorrow" as they signed a book of condolences to pay their heartfelt tribute to the train crash victims.

The royal couple looked somber as they expressed solidarity with the families who lost their loved ones in four railway accidents in a week.

The British monarch also sent a moving message to King Felipe following Sunday's train crash in Andalusia.

The 77-year-old said he was "profoundly shocked and saddened" in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

The spanish royals dropped their comments in the book at the Andalusia Pavilion. They wore mourning clothes as a sign of respect and remembrance for the victims.

The Queen, 53, wore all black with trousers and a matching blouse. Signing the message with their initials, they penned: "While visiting the Andalusia pavilion at the 46th edition of FITUR.

"We wish to express, in the book of condolences, our shared sorrow with all Spaniards and visitors to the fair regarding the train tragedy in Adamuz, Córdoba. With all our affection, Felipe R and Letizia R."

The Tursday's incident occured four days after a high-speed train collision in southern Andalusia, which killed at least 43 people.

On Tuesday, a commuter train derailed near Barcelona, killing the driver and seriously injuring four passengers. Later that day, there was also a collision in the Catalonia region.