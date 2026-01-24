Britons react to Trump's 'deeply upsetting' message after Harry's stance

US president Donald Trump's new shocking comments about Nato Allies has triggered a new debate amid Prince Harry's security battle.

Trump's remarks appeared to cause distress among bereaved military families, sparking strong reactions from soldiers, particularly from Britain.

A charity closely linked to Harry has spoken out to defend the value and sacrifice of coalition troops, including British forces.

The founder of Scotty’s Little Soldiers broke her silenece and issued a video statement to take down the distressing message from the World's powerful leader.

Nikki Scott, a British Army widow, said the comments are “deeply upsetting for many”, particularly families affected by the deaths of British personnel linked to teh war.

Scott sent strong message to Trump by strengthening Harry's stance. Her intervention is notable because of Scotty’s close link to Harry, who serves as the charity’s Global Ambassador.

The Duke joined Scott in a filme she was telling about the moment to her son that his father had been killed. Corporal Lee Scott lost his life in Afghanistan while serving with the 2nd Royal Tank Regiment.

In her emotional message, she held up a small black book returned with his belongings and described the briefing notes he had written during the deployment.

She also highlihted a line form his husband's latter to let the supporters know that believed in the work he was doing.

“We will make life better”, Scotte shared the words to tell Trump and others that she believes in the difference he and other service personnel made, adding: “and no one should tell us otherwise.”

The charity has spent the past 15 years supporting bereaved British forces children and young people and their families.

Sir Keir Starmer also called the remarks “insulting and frankly appalling” and urged an apology.

The reaction also supports Harry's stance as the Duke, who was part of two opeerational tours in Afghanistan during his military career, also blasted the message.

“In 2001, Nato invoked Article 5 for the first—and only—time in history," said Harry in conversation with GB News.

He continue: "It meant that every allied nation was obliged to stand with the United States in Afghanistan, in pursuit of our shared security. Allies answered that call.

"I served there. I made lifelong friends there. And I lost friends there. The United Kingdom alone had 457 service personnel killed."

He tried to school the US president with his reaction, saying: "Those sacrifices deserve to be spoken about truthfully and with respect, as we all remain united and loyal to the defence of diplomacy and peace.”