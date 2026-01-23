Royal couple finally announce divorce in heartbreaking statement

Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette of the Netherlands confirm their divorce

The royal family shared heartfelt news with fans about the divorce of their beloved members.

Prince Bernhard and Princess Annette of the Netherlands have confirmed their divorce 'by mutual agreement' after 25 years of marriage.

"We are doing this by mutual agreement and with mutual respect."

The couple's joint statement was released by the Royal House of the Netherlands on 23 January.

The former couple tied the knot in 2000 and shared three children together.

The pair vowed that they would continue to co-parent their three children – Isabella, Samuel and Benjamin van Vollenhoven – and asked for privacy during this time.

Prince Bernhard is the second son of Princess Margriet of the Netherlands and her husband Pieter van Vollenhoven.

Following his cousin, King Willem-Alexander's ascension to the throne in 2013, however, Prince Bernhard is no longer in the direct line of succession.

According to the Dutch broadcaster, NOS, following her divorce from Prince Bernhard, Annette will no longer hold the title of princess, with the Government Information Service (RVD) confirming this development to the ANP news agency.

Their children's names will not be affected by the divorce, however, as all three use the family name, van Vollenhoven, as opposed to an official royal title.