Meghan Markle takes strong stance after Prince Harry's statement for UK

Meghan Markle shares firm stance after Prince Harry’s statement for UK

Meghan Markle, who had left the UK with Prince Harry in 2020 to live independently, stood firm next to her husband to offer her support.

Following US President Donald Trump’s remarks, what is being termed offensive to the UK and other NATO allies, the Duke of Sussex hit back with a statement of his own.

King Charles’s younger son, who has previously spoken about experience serving in Afghanistan in his memoir Spare, criticised Trump for his comments to Fox News about never needing its NATO allies to defend itself.

Harry pointed about that “NATO invoked Article 5 for the first—and only-time in history” and “allies answered that call”.

The Duchess of Sussex did not take long to double down on Harry’s statement by sharing photos from his military days, especially when he served in Afghanistan.

Harry, who had trained and qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot following intensive training both in Britain and America, had completed two frontline tours in Afghanistan. He received the rank of captain in April 2011 and his Apache Badge from his Squadron’s commanding officer. Next year, he returned to Afghanistan for a 20-week mission where he served as co-pilot gunner.

In March 2015, Kensington Palace formally announced Harry’s exit from the Army, concluding his decade of military service.

Meghan had also shared highlights from the Invictus Games, which Harry had founded in 2014 for sick and injured veterans to participate in a global sporting event.

Meghan, who had spoken about the difficult time she had while living with the royal family, has always supported Harry in his endeavours. This time was no different especially given that she lives in the US and Trump has openly expressed his dislike for her.