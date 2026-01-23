Prince Harry’s female admirers are many but no wedding rings

Prince Harry’s High Court testimony has revealed a disturbing side of the tabloids that feels more like a spy thriller than journalism.

He described Mail on Sunday journalists showing up in remote corners of Africa where no one could possibly know he was.

These reporters were not just covering events they were tracking him and following his every move.

Caroline Graham stands out in particular. She was allegedly part of the Mail’s surveillance team in Africa and is now the confidante of Thomas Markle, Meghan’s estranged father.

She has gone from following the Duke on riverbanks and hospital visits to coaxing personal details from the people closest to Meghan.

If the tabloids cannot get the story from their main target, they find someone around them who will. It is a strategy designed to get information and influence the narrative.

The same person who appeared uninvited in the wilderness is now inside family homes under the guise of friendship. Surveillance is made to feel like trust and getting close is made to feel like care. The effect is deeply unsettling.

Harry’s own words “full-blown stalking and constant surveillance” say it all.

These journalists are not just reporting they sneak in, get close, and make themselves part of the story.

Caroline Graham’s journey from following Harry in Africa to sitting at Thomas Markle’s bedside shows exactly how tabloids play the long game.

Royal fans called the situation creepy, noting that Harry seems to attract an unusual amount of attention from female admirers.

Others pointed out, that unlike Prince William, he has never ended up marrying any of them.