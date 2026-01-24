Prince Harry's next UK travel dates revealed for huge summer event

Prince Harry, 44, has never missed his annual event set to take place in Birmingham this year

Prince Harry just wrapped up a high-stakes UK trip this week, but he’s already looking ahead to his next visit.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to be back in Britain on July 10 for the one-year countdown event ahead of the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. A source close to the Sussexes told the Daily Express that trips have already been pencilled in for July and August, though much depends on security arrangements.

“There have been talks when Harry was here previously, he said he wants to come home but he has to make sure it is a safe place for his wife and his family,” the insider said, adding, “Meghan has issues about security and serious concerns about some really nasty trolls.”

The One Year to Go Ceremony for the 2027 Birmingham Invictus Games is scheduled for early July, and while no official confirmation has been issued, a source said “it is likely he will attend” given that Harry, 44, has never missed a countdown event since the launch of the Invictus Games in 2014.

Behind the scenes, a risk management board is currently reassessing Harry’s security status in the UK. A recommendation is expected within weeks, with some reports suggesting a decision in favour of the Sussexes is already “nailed on.”