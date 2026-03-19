King Charles hit with explosive claim after speech at Windsor

The royal family made history by warmly welcoming Bola Tinubu to the UK on Wednesday, marking the first state visit by a Nigerian leader in 37 ‌years.

However, the monarch faced a shocking allegation after his speech at a State Banquet hosted for the visiting guests at Windsor Castle, sparking a heated debate on social media.

The-77-year-old acknowledged Muslim leader's 'sacrifice' while celebrating the bilateral relationship and Nigeria’s religious diversity.

Some observers accused the King of ignoring the systemic persecution of Christians in the West African nation.

Addressing President Tinubu directly, the King stated: "We are most grateful to you for travelling during this holy month, which, I acknowledge, is no small sacrifice, and so it is my particular pleasure to wish you, Mr President, peace, blessings, and an abundance of joy. Ramadan Mubarak!"

The british monarch also looked ahead to the conclusion of the fast, wishing "the millions of Muslims in our countries, Eid Mubarak."

Unexpectedly, William and Harry's dad's expressions of interfaith solidarity were met with series of criticism online.

Critics pointed to reports from human rights organisations, alleging that thousands of Christians are murdered annually in Nigeria.

One post on X questioned whether the King, as the Head of the Church of England, was "aware that hundreds of Christians are regularly slaughtered in Nigeria," while another labelled the omission of these killings during the high-profile event as "shameful."

Meanwhile, the monarch tried to creat harmony with his moving speech, emphasising a vision of religious harmony. He also cited a meeting held earlier in the day with both Christian and Muslim leaders.

He described the gathering as a "meaningful symbol of what Nigeria has long shown: that people of different faiths can, do, and must live alongside one another, in peace, in harmony and in shared purpose."

He further noted that the UK is assisting Nigeria by "strengthening Quick Reaction Forces" and providing aid in Northern Nigeria where "challenges disturb the age-old balance between these communities."

Despite these mentions of security assistance, social media users remained critical of the tone of the event.