 
Geo News

Nestlé's worldwide baby formula recalled followed by two infant deaths in France

Nestlé is under criminal investigation in France after two infant deaths

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 24, 2026

Nestlés worldwide formula recalled followed by two infant deaths in France
Nestlé's worldwide formula recalled followed by two infant deaths in France

French authorities launched criminal investigations involving the death of two infants who ingested Nestlé baby food recently recalled amid suspicions of contamination.

This is over suspicions that a toxic ingredient in the food contributed to the death of the two infants.

The investigation in Bordeaux involves a newborn who died on January 8 after being fed Guigoz brand baby formula between January 5 and 7.

The Guigoz, whose parent company is Nestlé, issued a global recall initiated in early January after detecting contamination with Bacillus cereus, a bacterium that can produce the toxin cereulide.

It causes rapid food poisoning in babies, typically within 30 minutes to 6 hours of consumption, leading to vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain.

In severe cases, it can cause potential liver or neurological issues.

A second probe was launched in Angers regarding the December death of a 27-day-old girl whose mother reported using the recalled formula.

Prosecutors noted that no causal link has yet been established.

Angers prosecutor Eric Bouillard stated: “This is a serious lead but it is far too early to say it is the main one.”

Nestlé initiated the “preventive and voluntary” worldwide recall for certain batches of its SMA, Guigoz, and Nidal formulas, citing the safety of babies as an “absolute priority.”

The contamination in these products has been traced to a singular raw material supplier. The cereulide toxin, as warned by health agencies in France and the UK, causes rapid-onset nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps, which are not destroyed by boiling water.

Ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson's cause of death revealed: Here's every detail you need to know video
Ex-NFL player Kevin Johnson's cause of death revealed: Here's every detail you need to know
D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know video
D4vd's friend jailed in Montana for skipping court as witness: Here's what we know
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
48 million Gmail passwords compromised, security experts urge immediate action
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained video
Why are 2016's biggest hits trending again in 2026: Ten years trivia from Closer to 24K Magic explained
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
Google ending Gmailify for Yahoo, Outlook: Why it matters to you
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push
German Football official calls for boycott of 2026 World Cup over Trump's Greenland push
China develops ultrathin flexible, stretchable fibre chips that compute, communicate
China develops ultrathin flexible, stretchable fibre chips that compute, communicate
Why did White House post Greenland Penguin meme? Here's what you should know
Why did White House post Greenland Penguin meme? Here's what you should know