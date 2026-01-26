Where and when is Super Bowl 2026? Here's every detail of the historic NFL sport

The internet is buzzing with excitement as Super Bowl LX is inching closer, boosted by the NFL officially announcing that the championship game will be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

For those wondering about the exact opening of Super Bowl 2026, the kickoff is slated to happen at 6:30 PM (ET), taking the San Francisco Bay Area by surprise.

Why is Super Bowl 2026 happening at Levi's Stadium?

The most charming appeal of Levi's Stadium is its cutting-edge technology and commitment to environmental sustainability, while it's also famed for being a home to the San Francisco 49ers.

The stadium has the capacity to accommodate around 68,500 fans.

The sport, the 60th edition of the Super Bowl, is most likely to be a historic event like those before, and not just for football fans, but for the entire region.

This year's Super Bowl is also anticipated to be in favour of the Bay Area, which will also host matches during the FIFA World Cup and celebrate San Francisco’s 250th anniversary.

In addition to the Super Bowl 2026 game, there is also "Super Bowl Week," which comprises various large-scale events, including fan experiences and the prestigious NFL Honours ceremony.

The most exciting part of the American football event is that superstar Bad Bunny is confirmed to perform at the Super Bowl 2026 during the halftime show to offer a star-studded entertainment lineup.

It is projected that Super Bowl 2026 would generate over $250 million as an economic impact and boost tourism and local businesses in Santa Clara, San Jose, and San Francisco.

As the clock is ticking on Super Bowl LX, enthusiasts are gearing up for an unforgettable blend of sports, culture, and community.