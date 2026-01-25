 
User data at risk as Microsoft hands FBI encryption keys for three laptops

In 2016, Apple refused FBI's request of unlocking a phone used in San Bernardino attack

January 25, 2026

Microsoft hands FBI encryption keys for three laptops containing users' private data

In what seems be the blatant violation of user data privacy, Microsoft has provided the FBI with access to encryption keys for three laptops.

The access to devices containing user data is reportedly part of an investigation into alleged fraud involving the COVID unemployment assistance programme in Guam.

This act by the tech giant contradicts with the technology companies' typical approach, which often resist such requests from authorities.

Firms like Apple have a history of fighting against government demands for access to encrypted data. In 2016, Apple stepped in to the limelight for refusing to unlock a phone used in the San Bernardino attack, prompting the FBI to seek alternative methods to access the device.

Google and Facebook were among many tech companies that backed Apple's stance up at the time, with Microsoft also expressing solidarity, though with less penchant.

However, Microsoft’s recent compliance highlights a shift in its approach. The company confirmed to Forbes that it is obligated to provide BitLocker recovery keys when presented with a valid legal order.

Charles Chamberlayne, a Microsoft spokesperson, stated that customers can choose to store their encryption keys either locally or in Microsoft’s cloud. While he admitted the convenience of cloud storage, he didn't shy away from outlining the risks of unauthorised access.

A lawmaker condemned this practice, calling it “irresponsible” for companies to “secretly turn over users’ encryption keys.”

Privacy advocates, including the ACLU, were also concerned over the implications of this action, suggesting potential abuses by both domestic authorities and foreign governments with suspicious human rights records.

